Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Critical Review

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synopsys and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 1 10 0 2.75 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $367.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.88, indicating a potential upside of 422.30%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Synopsys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $4.20 billion 13.45 $757.52 million $4.82 76.45 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.35 $120.42 million N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.02% 14.83% 9.02% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

