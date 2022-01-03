SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

