Swiss National Bank Sells 72,700 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $804,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.79. 13,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.