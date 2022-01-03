Swiss National Bank Sells 392,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 392,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $645,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. 61,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

