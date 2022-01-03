Swiss National Bank Sells 172,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 172,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of QUALCOMM worth $575,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

