Swiss National Bank Has $732.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 143,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of NIKE worth $732,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $259.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

