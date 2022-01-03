Swiss National Bank Has $483.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $483,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.89. 26,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

