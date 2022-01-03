Swiss National Bank Has $385.84 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Booking worth $385,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $12.62 on Monday, reaching $2,411.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 261.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,302.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.