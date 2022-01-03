Swiss National Bank Has $1.49 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Visa worth $1,490,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 184,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 431,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $429,277,000 after purchasing an additional 175,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.56. 56,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.18. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $422.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.