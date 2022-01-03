Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,232,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of AT&T worth $762,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.31. 413,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

