Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,128,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 510,700 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. 204,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

