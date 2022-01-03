Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $585.13 and its 200 day moving average is $520.96. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.