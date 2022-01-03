Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,351,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $115.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

