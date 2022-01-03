Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $440.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.18 and a 200-day moving average of $382.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.64 and a 12 month high of $445.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

