Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 236,464 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,464 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Construction Partners worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

