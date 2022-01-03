Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 177,812 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,812 shares during the period. BOX comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of BOX worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

