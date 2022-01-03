Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $615,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $131.42 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

