Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $88,762,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.22 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

