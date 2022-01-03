Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $264.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.20. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

