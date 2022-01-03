Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.82. 40,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.