Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $163.93. 3,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,272. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

