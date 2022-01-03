Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,026 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.