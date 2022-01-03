Summit Asset Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.69. 239,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

