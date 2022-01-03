Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 417.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.41. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,071. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

