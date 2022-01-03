Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 417.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.41. 116,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,071. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
