Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

SYK opened at $267.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.