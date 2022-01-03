STATERA Price Tops $0.0366 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $150,478.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,897,163 coins and its circulating supply is 79,897,162 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

