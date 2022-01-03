State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.86 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HHR opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

