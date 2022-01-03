State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

