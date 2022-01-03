State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 5,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.99 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $734.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

