State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after buying an additional 119,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ESE opened at $89.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

