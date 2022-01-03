Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.