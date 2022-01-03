Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

