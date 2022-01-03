SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

