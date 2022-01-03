SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,764 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.