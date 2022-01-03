SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,536 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX opened at $86.06 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

