SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,801 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

AER stock opened at $65.42 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.