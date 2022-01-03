SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $112.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

