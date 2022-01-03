SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.02 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

