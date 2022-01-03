SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,220,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,588 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

