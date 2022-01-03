SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

