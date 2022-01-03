SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPEV opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

