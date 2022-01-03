SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.75 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

