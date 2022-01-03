SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,478 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 137.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.38 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

