SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

