SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 442,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $106.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

