SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE:GDOT opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.