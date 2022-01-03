SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.