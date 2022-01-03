Sportcash One (SCONEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,238.00

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $292,309.52 and $47,238.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

