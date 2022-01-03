Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $292,309.52 and $47,238.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.46 or 0.08043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.57 or 0.99777290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.