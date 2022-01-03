Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAVE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

