SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,209 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $85.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

